San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans looks on before an NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals on Jan. 8, 2023, in Santa Clara, Calif.

 Associated Press

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — DeMeco Ryans’ day as San Francisco defensive coordinator started with meetings and then went to the practice field as he focused on implementing a defense to slow down Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys.

Then instead of relaxing or diving into more film at night ahead of a key playoff showdown Sunday, Ryans shifted gears and went into job interview mode with an in-person meeting with the Denver Broncos about their head coaching job.

