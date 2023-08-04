Broncos Uwazurike Gambling Football

In this Aug. 27, 2022, file photo, Denver Broncos defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike looks on during an NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings, in Denver.

 Associated Press

The NFL has responded to a Nevada congresswoman's inquiries about the league's gambling policies with a detailed letter that includes a call for lawmakers and law enforcement to pay additional attention to illegal gambling and put more resources toward combating it.

The NFL's letter to U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, a Nevada Democrat who is co-chair of the bipartisan gaming caucus, highlights the league's recent efforts to increase education for its approximately 17,000 players, coaches, team personnel and others about the league's gambling rules.

