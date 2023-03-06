NFL Combine Football

Denver Broncos scout Sae Woon Jo measures the flexiblity of Ball State defensive back Nic Jones at the NFL football scouting combine on Friday, March 3, 2023, in Indianapolis.

 Associated Press

The NFL combine is winding down and it’s clear the annual scouting event that’s evolved into a made-for-TV spectacle continues to be a required stop on the road to a pro football career amid concerns it can be a demeaning process with diminishing value.

The combine, which launched in 1982 mainly to bring prospects to one location so teams could gather medical information, now unofficially kicks off the upcoming NFL season and puts football back on center stage just weeks after the Super Bowl.

