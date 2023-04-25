NFL Draft Football

A streetcar arrives at Union Station, home of the 2023 NFL Draft, Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The draft will run from April 27-29.

 Associated Press

Once a fixture at Radio City Music Hall, the NFL draft has been an even bigger hit since it took to the road.

When NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell steps to the podium on the giant stage in front of Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri, and announces the No. 1 pick on Thursday night, it'll be ninth draft since it left New York — and it's becoming a major boon for the league, teams and host cities.

