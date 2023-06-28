Colts Gambling Investigation Football

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Sr. stands on the sideline during an NFL game against the New England Patriots on Nov. 6, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass.

 Associated Press

The NFL is finalizing disciplinary action against more players for gambling violations, including Indianapolis Colts defensive back Isaiah Rodgers Sr., two people familiar with the plans told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because an official announcement won't be made until later this week.

