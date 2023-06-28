...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM MDT
FOR SOUTH CENTRAL GOSHEN AND NORTHEASTERN LARAMIE COUNTIES...
At 451 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Gun Barrel, or
31 miles northeast of Cheyenne, moving east at 20 mph.
THIS IS A DESTRUCTIVE STORM FOR GUN BARREL AND ALBIN.
HAZARD...Baseball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...OFF DUTY NWS EMPLOYEES ESTIMATES 60-70MPH WINDS ON HWY 85.
IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured.
Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs,
siding, and vehicles.
Locations impacted include...
Albin, Gun Barrel and Meriden Rest Area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy
structure and stay away from windows.
Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading
killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to
be struck by lightning.
&&
TORNADO...POSSIBLE;
THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...2.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Weather Alert
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Western Kimball County in the Panhandle of Nebraska...
Southwestern Banner County in the Panhandle of Nebraska...
East central Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming...
* Until 615 PM MDT.
* At 517 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Albin, or 23
miles northwest of Kimball, moving southeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect
wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Kimball, Pine Bluffs, Albin, Oliver Campground, Oliver Reservoir,
Kimball Airport and Bushnell.
This includes the following highways...
Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 401 and 402.
Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 1 and 24.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Weather Alert
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
408 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES
IN PANHANDLE NEBRASKA
BOX BUTTE CHEYENNE
IN WESTERN NEBRASKA
BANNER DAWES KIMBALL
MORRILL SCOTTS BLUFF SIOUX
IN WYOMING THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES
IN EAST CENTRAL WYOMING
CONVERSE NIOBRARA
IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING
GOSHEN LARAMIE PLATTE
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AGATE, ALLIANCE, ANGORA, BAYARD,
BILL, BORDEAUX, BRIDGEPORT, BROWNSON, CHADRON, CHADRON ST PARK,
CHEYENNE, DEER CREEK, DOUGLAS, GERING, GLENROCK, GUERNSEY,
HARRISBURG, HARRISON, HEMINGFORD, KIMBALL, LUSK, REDBIRD,
REDINGTON, SCOTTSBLUFF, SIDNEY, TORRINGTON, AND WHEATLAND.
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Sr. stands on the sideline during an NFL game against the New England Patriots on Nov. 6, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass.
The NFL is finalizing disciplinary action against more players for gambling violations, including Indianapolis Colts defensive back Isaiah Rodgers Sr., two people familiar with the plans told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because an official announcement won't be made until later this week.
A year-long suspension would be consistent with other punishments handed down for similar violations.
A spokesman for the Colts declined comment. Rodgers' agent didn't respond to a message seeking comment Wednesday.
The first indication Rodgers was involved came when a website that covers sports wagering, sportshandle.com, reported in early June that an unidentified Colts player had been involved with "pervasive" betting. The report said the player placed "hundreds" of bets, some on the Colts.
Rodgers later responded to the report on Twitter.
"Addressing the current reports, I want to take full responsibility for my actions," he wrote. "I know I have made mistakes and I am willing to do whatever it takes to repair the situation. The last thing I ever wanted to do was to be a distraction to the Colts organization, my coaches and my teammates. I've let people down that I care about.
"I made an error in judgment and I am going to work hard to make sure that those mistakes are rectified through this process. It's an honor to play in the NFL and I have never taken that lightly. I am very sorry for all of this."
But Rodgers isn't the only player being punished for violating the league's gambling policy, which bars players, coaches, league and team officials from betting on NFL games, placing bets at team facilities or team hotels or having someone else place a bet for them, among other restrictions.
The other players have not yet been identified.
With many states legalizing sports books specifically and gambling in general, leagues such as the NFL must increasingly contend with gambling infractions.
In April, the NFL suspended five players, four of them with the Detroit Lions, for gambling infractions. The Lions released three players — receivers Quintez Cephus and Stanley Berryhill and safety C.J. Moore. Cephus and Moore were suspended indefinitely for betting on NFL games while Berryhill and receiver Jameson Williams each drew six-game suspensions for betting on non-NFL games.
Williams, the No. 12 overall pick in the 2022 draft, remains on Detroit's roster.
Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney also received an indefinite suspension in April for betting on NFL games, and in 2022 the NFL gave then-Atlanta Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley a season-long suspension for betting. He was reinstated in March and now plays for Jacksonville.
Losing Rodgers would be a big blow to a Colts secondary already under reconstruction. He was projected to be a starter this season, his fourth in the NFL, and the former UMass star was expected to add a veteran voice in a young position room.
Indy lost veteran safety Rodney McLeod in free agency, traded cornerback Stephon Gilmore to Dallas and moved Julian Blackmon from free safety to strong safety this offseason. The Colts also took four defensive backs in the draft. Fifth-round pick Daniel Scott, a safety, will miss the entire season after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament this month in practice.
But Rodgers still has the support of his friends and teammates.
"I have just given him words of encouragement," starting cornerback Kenny Moore II said. "I mean it's the same thing you would tell a brother who was going through something — you would give him a hand, you would tell him you'll be there for him, so stay strong. You would do all you can to make sure he perseveres."