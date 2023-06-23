Commanders Football

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Riviera talks to the media before practice at the team's training facility Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Ashburn, Va.

 Associated Press

NFL owners are set to meet July 20 to consider and potentially vote to approve the sale of the Washington Commanders, a person with knowledge of the situation said Friday.

The person said teams were notified Thursday of a special league meeting that will take place in Minneapolis. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the league meeting was not announced.

