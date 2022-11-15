Germany Buccaneers Seahawks Football

A crowd of fans arrive for a NFL game between Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

 Markus Schreiber/AP

MUNICH (AP) — The NFL wants to keep its European tour going now that Germany has joined Britain in hosting games.

Spain and France are atop the league's wish list as it continues to look internationally for revenue growth.


