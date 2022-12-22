NFL Meeting Football

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell answers questions from reporters at a press conference following the close of the NFL owner's meeting on March 29, 2022, at The Breakers resort in Palm Beach, Fla. 

 Rebecca Blackwell/AP

Fans will have to Google it beginning next season if they want to access the NFL's "Sunday Ticket" package.

The NFL announced an agreement on Thursday for Google to distribute the package of out-of-market Sunday afternoon games on YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels.

