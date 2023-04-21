NFL Suspensions Gambling Football

Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Moore reacts after running out of bounds on a fake punt during the second half of an NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams on Oct. 24, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.

Three NFL players were suspended indefinitely Friday for betting on NFL games in the 2022 season, while two other players, including the 12th overall draft pick a year ago, received six-game suspensions for betting on non-NFL games at a league facility.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus, Lions safety C.J. Moore and Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney are sidelined for the entire 2023 season and may petition for reinstatement afterward.

