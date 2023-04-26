Jets Golden Knights Hockey

Winnipeg Jets center Morgan Barron plays with a bandage against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period of Game 1 of a first-round playoff series Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Las Vegas.

 Associated Press

Morgan Barron's stitched-up face courtesy of a skate blade in an NHL playoff game sent a shudder across the league. That doesn't mean his fellow players are ready to cover up.

Barron is currently playing with a full face cage on his helmet after he needed 75 stitches in Game 1 of his Winnipeg Jets playoff series against Vegas. Golden Knights' goalie Laurent Brossoit's skate blade became jammed into the space between Barron's face and his half-visor during a scramble.

