Golden Knights Oilers Hockey

Vegas Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo, right, trips Edmonton Oilers' Darnell Nurse during the second period of Game 4 of an NHL second-round playoff series Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Edmonton, Alberta.

 Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP

LAS VEGAS — The Vegas Golden Knights could be without their best defenseman with their second-round series against the Edmonton Oilers hanging in the balance.

Alex Pietrangelo faced a potential suspension Thursday by the NHL Department of Player Safety for his slash on Edmonton's Leon Draisaitl in the final two minutes of the Oilers' 4-1 victory on Wednesday night that knotted the series at 2-2. Game 5 is Friday night in Las Vegas.

==

comments powered by Disqus