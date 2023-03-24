Sharks Avalanche Hockey

San Jose Sharks head coach David Quinn, back, confers with players in the second period of an NHL game against the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Denver.

 Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Columbus Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen knows if the season ended today, his team would have the best odds to land who many consider the next generational talent in the NHL.

He is also keenly aware that the odds remain higher not to win the NHL's draft lottery — and the chance to select Connor Bedard on May 8.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus