Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin aren't getting any younger, and New Jersey Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald isn't shy about hoping that age finally catches up to the NHL Eastern Conference's elite players.

At the same time, Fitzgerald can appreciate it takes more than hope and age to level the ice for teams such as his in a conference separated by the so-called haves and have-nots in recent years.

AP Hockey Writers Larry Lage and Stephen Whyno contributed.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus