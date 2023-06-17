wte-20230617-spts-Valeri Nichushkin

Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin missed most of the team's stay in the playoffs after an incident in a Seattle hotel. The club said his absence was due to personal reasons and was not disciplinary.

 David Zalubowski

Valeri Nichushkin plans to rejoin the Colorado Avalanche for the start of the 2023-24 season after leaving the team during the playoffs, sources told The Denver Post.

The team expects Nichushkin to be back for the start of training camp in September.

