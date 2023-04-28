wte-20230428-spts-ValeriNichushkin

Colorado Avalanche right winger Valeri Nichushkin adjusts his sweater during the third period against the Chicago Blackhawks Oct. 12, 2022, at Ball Arena in Denver.

 AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post

Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin was involved in an incident Saturday afternoon in Seattle that prompted a police and medical response, and resulted in a woman being taken to the hospital to be treated for suspected intoxication, authorities confirmed to The Denver Post.

Nichushkin did not play that night in Game 3 of the Avalanche’s first-round playoff series against the Kraken — and hasn’t appeared with the team since then.

