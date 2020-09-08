Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

Snow this evening will taper off as a few snow showers late. Record low temperatures expected. Low near 25F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will taper off as a few snow showers late. Record low temperatures expected. Low near 25F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.