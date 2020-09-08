Name: Nicole Bach
Residence: Burns, Wyoming
Profession: Perfusionist
Education: Graduate from University of Wyoming with BS in Medical Technology and from Medical University of South Carolina with BS in Extracorporeal Technology (Perfusion).
Experience: Member of Carpenter School and Community (CSC) for two years as the Rec Director.
What motivated you to run for this position?
As a parent of three girls that have attended school in LCSD#2, I feel this would be a good opportunity to have an active role in shaping where this district is headed. As a graduate of Burns High School, I feel this is also a way to give back to the community that supported me in my formative years.
What do you consider to be the top three problems facing people running for this office, and how, specifically, would you solve them?
LCSD#2 is a district that is made up of many small communities that try to strike a balance between school support and the agricultural/farming livelihood. It also covers a large expanse of eastern Laramie County which makes commuting time a pertinent factor. Due to the unique diversity of communities within LCSD#2, there tends to be a struggle to unify and meld as district. As a board member, I would strive to promote transparency as well as utilizing information technology wherein anyone in the district can search/find answers. I would also hope to promote more community involvement by making it easier to have pertinent concerns heard and discussed.
What three policy issues set you apart from your opponents?
I would like to see more community input in where LCSD#2 is headed in the future. Promoting positivity between the varied communities of LCSD#2. With the many changes that we have seen and will see, we will be better served if we are unified and able to do what’s best for the district as a whole.