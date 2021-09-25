...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT SATURDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301...302...303
...304...305...306...307 AND 308...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR SUNDAY FOR FWZ 301 THROUGH 308...310 AND
SOUTHERN 313...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH
SUNDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONES 310 AND 313...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Sunday morning through
Sunday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 313.Fire weather zone 310.
* WIND...West to southwest 15 to 20 MPH with gusts to 35 MPH
possible.
* HUMIDITY...12 to 15 percent.
* HAINES...4 to 5.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.
&&
"Nightmare on 17th Street" Haunted House opens Oct. 1
CHEYENNE – Are you ready to get your scare on? The Knights of Pythias's 32nd annual “Nightmare on 17th Street” Haunted House will run from 7-11 p.m. Oct. 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29, 30 and on Halloween, Oct. 31.
Tickets are $10 at the door, military discount with military ID. Oct. 1 and 2 will be only $5 if you come in costume. Back by popular demand, Saturday, Oct. 23 will be Blackout Night. Groups will be given glow sticks to navigate their way through the dark.
Please, no one under 8 years of age, pregnant women or anyone with heart problems, for your safety! Call Brian at 307-214-0322 for more information.