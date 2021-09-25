CHEYENNE – Are you ready to get your scare on? The Knights of Pythias's 32nd annual “Nightmare on 17th Street” Haunted House will run from 7-11 p.m. Oct. 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29, 30 and on Halloween, Oct. 31.

Tickets are $10 at the door, military discount with military ID. Oct. 1 and 2 will be only $5 if you come in costume. Back by popular demand, Saturday, Oct. 23 will be Blackout Night. Groups will be given glow sticks to navigate their way through the dark.

Please, no one under 8 years of age, pregnant women or anyone with heart problems, for your safety! Call Brian at 307-214-0322 for more information.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus