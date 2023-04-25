wte-20230425-spts-Nuggets

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, left, dribbles past Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker during the first half Friday in Minneapolis.

 Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS — Most of the heavy lifting was already done, and it looked like the Timberwolves were headed for hibernation.

Nikola Jokic and Michael Porter Jr. orchestrated an absurd 11-0 run over the final two minutes of regulation in Sunday’s gripping Game 4, putting the Nuggets on the precipice of the second round and the verge of the first sweep in franchise history.

