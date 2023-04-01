Harrison Waylee knew it was time for a change after his sophomore season came to an end at Northern Illinois University.

Waylee, a 5-foot-10, 198-pound running back, entered the transfer portal shortly after earning third-team All-Mid American Conference honors in December. He finished his sophomore season No. 43 in the country with 899 rushing yards on 165 carries and five touchdowns.

