APTOPIX All Star Game Baseball

National League's Elias Díaz of the Colorado Rockies celebrates his two-run home run with Nick Castellanos of the Philadelphia Phillies in the eighth inning during the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Seattle.

 Associated Press

SEATTLE — Shining brightly in the Emerald City, the National League snapped a losing streak that lasted more than a decade.

An unheralded catcher from Colorado delivered the big blow.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus