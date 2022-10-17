NLDS Dodgers Padres Baseball

San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado, right front, celebrates with relief pitcher Josh Hader after the Padres defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 in Game 4 of an NL Division Series on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in San Diego. Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — As a rare October rainstorm drenched Petco Park in the eighth inning, nobody at the packed downtown home of the San Diego Padres flinched.

Fans pulled over hoodies, put on ponchos and covered their heads with whatever they could to try to stay dry, including yellow rally towels and pizza boxes.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus