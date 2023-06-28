...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM MDT
FOR SOUTH CENTRAL GOSHEN AND NORTHEASTERN LARAMIE COUNTIES...
At 451 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Gun Barrel, or
31 miles northeast of Cheyenne, moving east at 20 mph.
THIS IS A DESTRUCTIVE STORM FOR GUN BARREL AND ALBIN.
HAZARD...Baseball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...OFF DUTY NWS EMPLOYEES ESTIMATES 60-70MPH WINDS ON HWY 85.
IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured.
Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs,
siding, and vehicles.
Locations impacted include...
Albin, Gun Barrel and Meriden Rest Area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy
structure and stay away from windows.
Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading
killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to
be struck by lightning.
&&
TORNADO...POSSIBLE;
THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...2.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Weather Alert
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Western Kimball County in the Panhandle of Nebraska...
Southwestern Banner County in the Panhandle of Nebraska...
East central Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming...
* Until 615 PM MDT.
* At 517 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Albin, or 23
miles northwest of Kimball, moving southeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect
wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Kimball, Pine Bluffs, Albin, Oliver Campground, Oliver Reservoir,
Kimball Airport and Bushnell.
This includes the following highways...
Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 401 and 402.
Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 1 and 24.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Weather Alert
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
408 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES
IN PANHANDLE NEBRASKA
BOX BUTTE CHEYENNE
IN WESTERN NEBRASKA
BANNER DAWES KIMBALL
MORRILL SCOTTS BLUFF SIOUX
IN WYOMING THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES
IN EAST CENTRAL WYOMING
CONVERSE NIOBRARA
IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING
GOSHEN LARAMIE PLATTE
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AGATE, ALLIANCE, ANGORA, BAYARD,
BILL, BORDEAUX, BRIDGEPORT, BROWNSON, CHADRON, CHADRON ST PARK,
CHEYENNE, DEER CREEK, DOUGLAS, GERING, GLENROCK, GUERNSEY,
HARRISBURG, HARRISON, HEMINGFORD, KIMBALL, LUSK, REDBIRD,
REDINGTON, SCOTTSBLUFF, SIDNEY, TORRINGTON, AND WHEATLAND.
Former New Mexico State basketball player Deuce Benjamin speaks at a news conference Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Las Cruces, N.M.
New Mexico State agreed to pay $8 million to settle a lawsuit involving two basketball players who said they were sexually assaulted by teammates, according to state records released Wednesday.
Deuce Benjamin and his father, William, who was a co-defendant, will receive $4.125 million, while the other plaintiff, Shak Odunewu, will receive $3.875 million, according to the terms on the state's open-records website.
In agreeing to the settlement, the New Mexico State board of regents does not admit liability. The funds will come from a state risk-management insurance policy. The settlement is not expected to directly impact the school's annual budget.
Benjamin's attorney told The Associated Press the settlement was made in part to keep the players from having to relive their experience over what could have been a years-long legal process.
"To New Mexico State's credit, they took the lawsuit very seriously," Joleen Youngers said. "They obviously recognized that our clients had been harmed."
Youngers said both players hoped to continue their basketball careers at other schools, but no solid plan was in place.
"I know there's a powerful love for the game, but I know it's taken a toll on them," she said.
The AP normally does not identify alleged victims of sexual assault, but Benjamin and Odunewu had both agreed to let their names be used in both the lawsuit and subsequent media interviews.
In addition to the regents, two coaches and three players were also released from liability in the lawsuit. The state attorney general's office is looking into possible criminal charges in the case.
In their lawsuit, Benjamin and Odunewu described being ganged up on and assaulted on more than one occasion. Odunewu said one time, after seeing Benjamin being assaulted, he asked a coach to do something, and the coach responded by laughing and asking "What do you want me to do about it?"
Benjamin went to campus police after one of the assaults, which led to the abrupt cancellation of the 2022-23 season and the firing of coach Greg Heiar.
In a news conference to discuss the lawsuit in May, Benjamin and his father, a former Aggies star basketball player, said Heiar's replacement, Jason Hooten, suggested to Benjamin that he find a new school.
"I don't think you're supposed to hit the reset button and lump in victims with everyone you're getting rid of," William Benjamin said. "Deuce was going to be an Aggie if he was good enough."