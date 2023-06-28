New Mexico St Hazing Basketball

Former New Mexico State basketball player Deuce Benjamin speaks at a news conference Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Las Cruces, N.M.

 Associated Press

New Mexico State agreed to pay $8 million to settle a lawsuit involving two basketball players who said they were sexually assaulted by teammates, according to state records released Wednesday.

Deuce Benjamin and his father, William, who was a co-defendant, will receive $4.125 million, while the other plaintiff, Shak Odunewu, will receive $3.875 million, according to the terms on the state's open-records website.

