DENVER—A summer spent in the Nuggets’ weight room is paying off for Zeke Nnaji in the winter.

The 10 pounds of muscle added in the off-season have served multiple purposes. Strengthening the ankles that forced Nnaji to miss stretches of his first two NBA seasons was one goal. Another was preparing Nnaji to hold up if the Nuggets wanted, or needed, to use him as a backup center.

