RAWLINS— The Rawlins High School boys lost at home Friday night 65-40 to a hot-shooting Douglas varsity basketball team that made 12 3-pointers in the game.
Rawlins knew entering the game that Douglas had four good outside shooters, said head coach Denver Allard. The Outlaws knew they had to defend the perimeter well to have a chance to win, but did not get the job done.
“We did not execute our half-court defense,” Allard said. “We looked slow and very individual on defense. That is not how we have been successful this year. … We knew we were going to have to do some jumps switches, but we were not successful in doing that.”
Strong defense is a focal point for the Outlaws this season as they lead the state in forced turnovers at 24.8 per game.
Defense is what normally jump-starts the offense for Rawlins, Allard said. As the team struggled on defense, the offensive side of the ball also found it difficult to get into a rhythm.
Rawlins needed to be aggressive when facing the 1-3-1 zone of Douglas that features tall players on the perimeter.
“They want you to reverse the ball from side to side over those tall guys to get tips,” Allard said. “A handful of times I thought we were aggressive, and I really liked the shot we got, but it does not mean we made it all the time.
“I thought we got some high-percentage looks, but not nearly enough to beat the No. 1 team in the state.”
The game started out even with the teams exchanging buckets in the first quarter. Rawlins’ Ashton Barto scored right before the clock ran out in the first period to tie the game at 11.
The second quarter is when Douglas started to pull away from the Outlaws. After both teams were unable to find the bottom of the basket for almost the first 4 minutes of the quarter, Rawlins trailed 24-16 entering the half. Douglas dropped three 3-pointers in the second quarter, including one in the final seconds of the half.
Rawlins did not find a way to cool down the Douglas shooting in the second half and was outscored 23-8 in the third quarter. RHS couldn’t close the gap, outscored 18-16 in the final quarter of play.
Barto was the only Rawlins player with double figures in scoring Friday. He had 13 points on 5-11 shooting to go along with five rebounds and a pair of assists. Lorenzo Johannson led the team with six rebounds.
Rawlins has dropped back-to-back games against the two top teams in the state. Allard told his Outlaws that it’s easy to beat the lower-level teams but now is the time to step up and do things right to defeat higher-level teams.
“We are in a little bit of a rut right now,” Allard said. “The good news is we have a month to figure this out.”
Rawlins has about a month until the postseason. The team set high expectations for this season after its performance over the summer and expects to improve down the homestretch of the regular season, Allard said. The postseason starts for the Outlaws on March 3 in Burns for the 3A East Reginal Tournament where they’ll play to earn a ticket to the state tournament the following weekend.
Rawlins managed to rebound on the road Saturday against Newcastle, winning 61-46 and improving to 12-3 on the season.
Eli Kern led RHS with 29 points. After a rough shooting night and only scoring 4 points on Friday, Kern, Rawlins’ second-leading scorer, was 12-16 from the field and 5-5 from the free throw line. Barto added 14 points and four rebounds. Canyon Greene and Johannson each had six rebounds in the game and Johannson added 10 points.
Rawlins is back on the road this week in Lyman on Thursday and at Buffalo on Saturday.