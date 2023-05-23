Texans Stroud Football

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud throws a pass during practice at the football team's training facility Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Houston.

 Associated Press

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans aren't simply handing C.J. Stroud the starting job despite drafting the quarterback second overall in this year's draft.

The Ohio State star worked with the second-team offense Tuesday while last year's starter Davis Mills ran with the starters.

