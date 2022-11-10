Although almost everyone agrees the lack of affordable housing is a significant problem in Park County and Wyoming, the solution to the problem so far continues to be evasive.
While committees of the Wyoming legislature identify affordable housing as its second-highest priority for this session, the committees are not advancing any legislation this session — primarily, we believe, because there is no easy fix.
Rampant inflation has driven up the cost of housing and the only cure for inflation is the Fed raising interest rates, which exacerbates the problem.
The legislature has toyed with ideas such as a proposed housing fund to provide flexible financing for housing projects, but there are probably constitutional issues impeding that idea.
Meanwhile the local task force charged with coming up with solutions has several ideas, but nothing concrete.
The task force has considered subdivisions with smaller lot sizes and modular housing along with infrastructure paid for by grants or other venues, according to James Klessens of Forward Cody.
Affordable housing is indeed a problem, but consideration should also be given to how much state and local governments should compete with local contractors and landlords.
The root of the problem is the old law of economics called supply and demand.
If locations like Jackson and Cody weren’t such great places to live, people who can afford to pay the high cost of housing wouldn’t choose to live here.
Ironically, one easy way to fix the lack of affordable housing would be to make Cody a less desirable place to live.
We hope the legislature and the local affordable housing task force can find some answers to the problem, but we don’t anticipate either an easy fix or a quick fix.