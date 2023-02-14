No charges were filed against Johnson County Commissioner Bill Novotny after he came under scrutiny for a political direct mail advertisement that had no clear attribution. Rep. Cyrus Western, R-Sheridan, who was named in the investigation as well, was not charged either.
The Sheridan County Attorney's Office declined the case after finding that there had been no illegal activity, according to a review of the case signed by Sheridan County Deputy Attorney Clint Beaver.
The investigation was sparked in August by two separate complaints, one from Tod Windsor, Sheridan County Republican Party state committeeman and treasurer for Wyoming is Right, a political action committee, and the other from Laurie Bratten, who was named in the ad, according to a report from the Sheridan County Sheriff's Office.
The ad criticized members of the Wyoming is Right PAC for being “conservative imposters.”
In the style of a wanted poster, the flier — mailed to voters — included photos of four people and said they were wanted for “trying to tear our state apart.”
The four individuals were Bratten, Jeff Wallack (who is the chair of Wyoming is Right), Kristen Jennings and Jimmy Dee Lees.
There was no clear source for how the ad was funded, which Windsor and Bratten claimed violated state statute, according to the sheriff's report. While the ad said it was paid for by a PAC named Wyoming in Name Only, no such PAC is registered with the state.
After an extensive, months-long investigation, the Sheridan County Sheriff's Office determined that Novotny signed a check for $5,388.50 to Majority Strategies, a Florida-based consulting firm, to produce the ad.
The return address label on an envelope sent to Majority Strategies was to a PO box registered to Western. Novotny runs Future307 consulting and heads the Future307 PAC. In September, Western listed a $5,200 expenditure to the Future307 PAC for consulting services.
But in late December, the Sheridan County Attorney's Office determined that no crimes had been committed.
State statute mandates that electioneering communications include a funding source, but such communications are defined as those that depict “a clearly identified candidate for nomination or election to public office.”
Wallack was the only person on the ballot during this election, running for a Republican precinct committee position. While statute doesn't define "public office," Beaver wrote, a review of Wyoming election code by the county attorney's office determined that precinct committee positions aren't included.
In an interview, Beaver said it's common for the Sheridan County Attorney's Office to decline cases that are forwarded to it and that this case went through the normal procedures. If new information came to light, though, law enforcement may look at the case again, he said.
The investigation comes after a hotly contested Republican primary season that saw negative attacks from all sides.
Wallack, who called the ad a “hit piece,” said he was disappointed that the county attorney's office decided not to pursue the case. But he reserved most of the criticism for the ad itself, saying it was inappropriate to target people who weren't running for office.
While Wallack was the only one on the ballot during the primary, all four individuals have a history of political involvement.
Bratten worked for U.S. Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colorado, before moving to Wyoming; Jennings is a Sheridan City council member; and Dee Lees has been involved with the Republican Women of Sheridan County.
“I just think it was a low blow against non-candidates for office. It's not right," Wallack said.
Wyoming is Right supported a slew of candidates in the August primary, including Windsor, the Sheridan County Republican Party state committeeman who initiated the investigation, and Bryan Miller, who lost in the primary to Western.
Locally, Wyoming is Right supported Richard Tass in the race for House District 40, running an attack ad that criticized Rep. Barry Crago, R-Buffalo, according to previous Bulletin reporting.
Sheridan County Sheriff Levi Dominguez says the number of election-related complaints fielded by the sheriff's office has grown in recent years. That includes everything from campaign finance violations to voter fraud. While a decade ago such complaints were rare, they've become more common in the past several election cycles, he said.
“I think there are just more individuals that are looking into these matters,” Dominguez said.
"Unfortunately, in these divided times, complaints like this have become all too common and easy to bring," Chris Wages, an attorney for Novotny, said. "Even if a complaint has no real merit, it serves as a way to harass and attempt to intimate those we don't agree with politically. My client is pleased the matter has reached a just conclusion."
Western declined to comment for this story.