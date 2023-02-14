No charges were filed against Johnson County Commissioner Bill Novotny after he came under scrutiny for a political direct mail advertisement that had no clear attribution. Rep. Cyrus Western, R-Sheridan, who was named in the investigation as well, was not charged either.

The Sheridan County Attorney's Office declined the case after finding that there had been no illegal activity, according to a review of the case signed by Sheridan County Deputy Attorney Clint Beaver.

