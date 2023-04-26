Self Driving Cars Surreal Ride

Associated Press reporter Michael Liedtke sits in the back of a Cruise driverless taxi that picked him up on Feb. 15, 2023, in San Francisco's Mission District. A driverless ride taken by Liedtke last September provided a snapshot of the artificial intelligence technology that is advancing toward a goal of improving the lives of humans while still malfunctioning in potentially alarming ways.

 Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO — I won't forget the first time I took a ride in a car without anyone sitting in the driver's seat.

It happened one night last September when a Chevy Bolt named Peaches picked me up outside a San Francisco bar. Our ensuing half-hour ride together produced, at first, a titillating display of technology's promise. Then an unexpected twist made me worry that the encounter had turned into a mistake I would regret.

