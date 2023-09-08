wte-20230908-spts-AaronNola

Barring the truncated COVID-19 season of 2020, Philadelphia starter Aaron Nola has averaged almost exactly 200 innings per season. There have been only 40 200-inning seasons in that span, and Nola has hit the 200-inning mark three times.

 Tribune News Service

PHILADELPHIA — Aaron Nola might be the only pitcher in history who’ll give up a leadoff double and have his blood pressure go down.

“I’ve had a lot of practice with that over the years,” he said, chuckling. Hits happen. Shrug. Stretch. Next pitch.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus