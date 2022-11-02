Known for its vast grasslands and diverse terrain, northeast Wyoming offers a plethora of activities for outdoor enthusiasts, history buffs or those wanting to unwind in an area where there are more antelope than people.
Skiers, mountain bikers, snowmobilers, hikers and nature lovers can access four-season outdoor activities in the Bearlodge District of the Black Hills National Forest. The area contains more than 200,000 acres of wilderness, including 200 miles of road, 60 miles of groomed snowmobile trails and cross-country terrain, as well as 13,000 acres of walk-in hunting and hiking.
Those who prefer to view the wildlife and scenery from their vehicle have several options, with a number of day trips within 60 miles of Gillette. From open-surface coal mines to the country’s first national monument – Devils Tower – visitors can view cattle, sheep and bison ranches, and still get back in time to take in a meal, complete with local beef, sheep and bison from area producers, at any of the dozens of bars and eateries in the surrounding communities.
History buffs can soak up the Old West in Johnson and Sheridan counties, where the history is still alive in any number of hotels, museum and historical downtowns that connect the past with modern life.