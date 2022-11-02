Known for its vast grasslands and diverse terrain, northeast Wyoming offers a plethora of activities for outdoor enthusiasts, history buffs or those wanting to unwind in an area where there are more antelope than people.

Skiers, mountain bikers, snowmobilers, hikers and nature lovers can access four-season outdoor activities in the Bearlodge District of the Black Hills National Forest. The area contains more than 200,000 acres of wilderness, including 200 miles of road, 60 miles of groomed snowmobile trails and cross-country terrain, as well as 13,000 acres of walk-in hunting and hiking.


