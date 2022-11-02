Durham Bison Ranch
Location: 7835 state Highway 59, Wright.
Who’s it for? Bison hunters, animal lovers and history buffs.
The lowdown: Visitors can tour one of the largest and oldest working buffalo ranches in the country. The ranch has about 3,000 buffalo roaming across its 55,000 acres, plus antelope, bobcats, badgers, fox, elk and more than 80 bird species. Along with two-hour guided tours, held three days a week from June through September, hunters can schedule a guided hunt for a bison bull between December and February. Bison meat is available for purchase.
Aladdin General Store
Location: 3983 state Highway 24, Aladdin.
Who’s it for? History lovers, souvenir shoppers.
The lowdown: When visiting Devils Tower, be sure to take a side trip to Aladdin. The general store is the crown of the town of 15 residents. Built in 1896, the store maintains the same interior woodwork, cabinetry and windows along with several of the original fixtures. Now, it is home to Cindy B’s Café and offers all the conveniences of a general store plus several rooms of antiques and modern Western clothing and accessories, gourmet food and locally made jewelry and souvenirs.
Mountain Meadow Wool
Location: 22 Plains Drive, Buffalo.
Who’s it for? Wool lovers, crafters, history buffs.
The lowdown: The wool industry is growing in Wyoming. This mill pays homage to the age-old process of spinning yarn from wool in the spirit of life the Basque sheepherders, who settled at the base of the Big Horn Mountains a century ago. The old mill was restored by Karen Hostetler and her son, Ben, who opened the operation in 2002, with a business model of purchasing wool from local producers. The mill invites guests to tour the facility on self-guided and personal tours. Visitors can purchase yarn, home goods and apparel.
Devils Tower
Location: Wyoming Highway 110, Devils Tower.
Who’s it for? Climbers, outdoor enthusiasts, history buffs, geology fans.
The lowdown: Long considered a sacred place by Northern Plains Indians and indigenous people, the iconic butte rising 1,267 feet above the surrounding land was designated as America’s first national monument by Teddy Roosevelt in 1906. The towering butte juts above the Belle Fourche in the Black Hills near Hulett and Sundance. Standing 867 feet from base to summit, the tower is a hot spot for climbers, with several options to scale. Hikers can enjoy a 1.3 mile hike or a 7-mile climb that winds up and around the monument. Non-hikers can also enjoy the beauty of the natural wonder that was featured in the classic film, “Close Encounters of the Third Kind.”
Crook County Museum
Location: 120 N. 4th Street, Sundance.
Who’s it for? History lovers.
The lowdown: Western history enthusiasts can step back in time to experience a glimpse of the Old West. Visitors can sit courtside at the trial of horse thief Harry Longabaugh, aka the “Sundance Kid,” who was sentenced to 18 months in the local jail for stealing a horse. Gun enthusiasts will enjoy the expansive Western gun collection and other exhibits. The museum is open seven days a week in the summer and Mondays through Fridays during the off season.
Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area
Location: From Greybull, take Highway 14 for approximately 35 miles to Forest Service Road (FSR) 244. Turn right and follow the signs.
Who’s it for? Skiers and outdoor recreationalists
The Lowdown: Located in Bighorn National Forest with 28 trails designed for snowboarding and downhill skiing, the 225 acres of wooded, mountain terrain also offer miles of groomed trails for Nordic skiers, fat biking and snowshoeing. Skiers can access the area, which hasa 1,000-foot rise. Lessons and rental gear are also available.
Trail End State Historic Site
Location: 400 Clarendon Avenue, Sheridan.
Who’s it for? History lovers.
The lowdown: Visitors can take a peek inside the 13,748-square-foot mansion, in the preserved home of the John B. Kendrick family dating to 1913. Glimpse the newest technologies of the day in this well-curated home. The mansion was built in the Flemish Revival style, with a carriage house that has since been converted into a theater. Guided tours are available when scheduled in advance and visitors are welcome to have picnics and small photo sessions on the grounds at no charge.
Frontier Relics & Auto Museum
Location: 205 Ross Ave., Gillette.
Who’s it for? Transportation and antique lovers.
The lowdown: When a Gillette man’s antique car collection outgrew his garage, he decided to turn it into an antique museum. More than just cars, the Frontier Relics & Auto museum captures a glimpse of the iconic life and Main Street in the early half of the 19th century in an ever-expanding museum. From restored antique vehicles, a vintage barber shop or a collection of antique watches, there’s something packed into every corner of the museum – including the opportunity to catch a movie at the interactive drive-in theater. Self-guided tours are available and many of the antique are available for purchase.