The northeast corner of the state is known for year-round activities and entertainment, with something for everyone depending on the season and personal interests.
During winter, cities like Sundance and Sheridan hold winter festivals featuring skijoring. It is a one-of-a-kind sport where skiers and snowboarders are pulled by horses through a slalom course downtown, all in front of a cheering crowd.
Another iconic must-do is the New Year’s Eve Buck & Ball at the Cam-Plex in Gillette. There, pro-rodeo buckaroos from across Wyoming and the country vie for buckles and bragging rights, followed by a night of dancing, Western style.
The annual Bighorn Rush draws mushers from all over. They race through the Bighorn Mountains for a high-altitude and adrenaline-filled contest.
Spring and summer introduce milder weather activities and plenty of outdoor music, art, and brew and wine fests throughout the five counties.
Visitors can enjoy a taste of Western life with lots of rodeo competitions, including high-profile competitions and events like Don King Days. It pays homage to the famed saddle maker, with a week of rodeo and polo matches celebrating the influence of English heritage on ranching in Sheridan and Big Horn counties that continues today.
No Independence Day would be complete without a fireworks display over America’s first monument, Devils Tower. There’s plenty of outdoor recreation to be found in the northeast corner of the state, including fishing, hiking and outdoor opportunities on top of wildlife viewing and scenic views.