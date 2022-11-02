Northeastern Wyoming is a perfect spot for weddings, conferences or small family getaways, with a variety of chain hotels, historic inns, locally owned hotels and working guest ranches. From hosting corporate conferences to rustling cattle on the prairie, this corner of the state offers a taste of the West – with modern conveniences.
Visitors can travel by car or fly into the Northeast Regional Airport in Gillette – with three daily flights from Denver – that serves as the hub for surrounding counties.
The Cam-Plex Multi-Event Center in Gillette can host small and large events. It has an outdoor and indoor rodeo space and is home to the annual county fair. Cam-Plex offers RV spaces with several hotel options within a short driving distance, including Home2 Suites by Hilton, the Western-themed Arbuckle Lodge and a smaller hotels and inns.
Thirty miles south of Gillette is the The Wright Hotel & Open Range Steakhouse. There, visitors can spend the night and enjoy a steak sourced from local ranchers while watching the antelope and buffalo roam from the large deck and panoramic windows.
There are working guest ranches throughout Sheridan and Johnson counties, including the historic TA Guest Ranch, where the final shootout of the Johnson County War occurred. Other historic ranches include the Canyon Ranch in Big Horn, as well as one of the oldest dude ranches in the state, Eatons’ Ranch, for those wishing to push a few cattle before sleeping under the stars.
Casual travelers and RVers have the option of camping in the shadow of Devils Tower with plenty of tent space, RV camping and a handful of rentable tipis with queen-size beds at the Devils Tower KOA. The Flying V Lodge outside of Newcastle, which once served as a spa retreat for the wives of wealthy mine owners, is also great place to host a wedding or dinner or camp out for the night while hunting.
History buffs might enjoy a stop at the historic Occidental Hotel in Buffalo, where Butch Cassidy and other outlaws once hung their hats. There is also a bar and restaurant.
The smaller towns of Newcastle and Sundance offer plenty of lodging and venue options, including cabin rentals at Bearlodge Mountain Resort.
Sheridan, too, offers a number of historic hotels like the Sheridan Inn as well as several hotel chains within walking distance of downtown.