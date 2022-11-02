Cam-Plex Multi-Event Facilities
Location: 1635 Reata Drive, Gillette.
Ideal for: Business meetings, weddings and receptions, art shows, year-round rodeo and equine events, car and RV shows and rallies, concerts and theater.
The lowdown: The main building features the Wyoming Center, Equity Hall and Frontier Hall, and can accommodate a wide variety of events. Steps away is Morningside Park, which is an outdoor arena space. The Central and East Pavilions can host indoor and outdoor events. The Heritage Center has a 919-seat auditorium, a 1,400-square-foot art gallery and a lobby that is great for receptions or dinners. There are RV/trailer camping facilities.
Newcastle Lodge & Convention Center
Location: 22918 Wyoming Highway 85, Newcastle.
Ideal for: Retreats, fundraisers, corporate or government groups and meetings, or wedding banquets.
The lowdown: The Newcastle Lodge sits on the eastern edge of Wyoming’s rolling hills and ranch land, at the gates of the Black Hills National Forest. There is a large and a smaller banquet room on the second floor. The lodge will assist with planning, food and overnight accommodations with meeting facilities. There’s a fitness center and restaurant. Mt. Rushmore, Crazy Horse and Deadwood are easy day trips.
Devils Tower KOA
Location: 60 state Highway 110, Devils Tower.
Ideal for: Vacationers of all ages and groups of all sizes.
The lowdown: Located at the base of the Devils Tower monument, the campground features pull-through RV hookups, a 30-acre tent camping area near the Belle Fourche River, 11 one-room cabins and the Park Model Cabin that can sleep up to six people. There is a restaurant, sweets shop and gift shop. Plus there is a heated outdoor swimming pool, playground, showers, laundry facilities, hayrides and a nightly showing of “Close Encounters of the Third Kind," which features Devils Tower.
Bear Lodge Resort
Location: 5600 U.S. 14-A at Burgess Junction, Dayton.
Ideal for: Hunters, family reunions, snowmobilers, outdoor enthusiasts.
The Lowdown: Nestled atop the Big Horn Mountains at 8,300 feet, the Bear Lodge Resort is a getaway for outdoor enthusiasts who are looking for close access to fishing, hunting, hiking, off-road vehicles and snowmobile rentals and tours. The resort has a bar and restaurant. It’s open year-round for access to four-season adventures.
TA Guest Ranch
Location: 28623 Old Highway 87, Buffalo.
Ideal for: Business meetings, weddings, sabbaticals, conferences.
The lowdown: This working cattle ranch is rich with history, and is where the Johnson County Cattle War ended. Not only can you soak up the history, but guests can also experience what it’s like to work on an operating cattle ranch while enjoying windswept vistas. There is horseback riding, hiking, bird watching, historical tours and fishing. The Ranch House has three guest rooms and views of the south pasture; The Bunk House has five guest rooms ideal for a family or group; and The Milk Barn offers three guest rooms with decks overlooking the water. A restaurant serves farm-to-table meals.
Canyon Ranch
Location: Canyon Ranch Road, Big Horn.
Ideal for: Family gatherings and small groups.
The lowdown: Going back to the 1880s, the Canyon Ranch was settled by Englishman Oliver H. Wallop, who bought the ranch to breed thoroughbred horses. More than a century later, the ranch is run by the fourth-generation of Wallops, who invite guests to the 3,000-acre reserve at the foot of the Big Horn Mountains. Three original homes are for short-term rental.
Sheridan Inn
Location: 856 Broadway St., Sheridan.
Ideal for: Weddings and receptions, rehearsal dinners, banquets, family reunions, corporate events.
The lowdown: The historic Sheridan Inn has a rich history, housing famous characters including “Buffalo Bill” Cody, who took up residence from 1894 to 1902. Along with 69 gables, each of the inn’s 22 rooms pay homage to key figures from Cody’s time from Annie Oakley, Teddy Roosevelt, Sitting Bull and others. The newly remodeled facility is decorated with period finishes, furnishings, art, artifacts and exhibits.
The Historic Occidental Hotel
Location: 10 North Main Street, Buffalo.
Ideal for: Business meetings and conferences, weddings and receptions, family and group stays.
The lowdown: Founded in 1880, the “Ox” is iconic in Western lore for hosting guests such as Buffalo Bill Cody, Teddy Roosevelt, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. Featuring well-preserved artifacts, the hotel includes 18 suites, the Stewart Clear Creek Cabin or the Blue Gables Motel for sightseeing, shopping or visiting the museum.