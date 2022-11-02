The northeast corner of the state is as diverse as it is steeped in history. Spanning five counties and just under 22,000 square miles of ranch land, mountain terrain and high desert plains, the area is an adventurer’s paradise while serving up a dose of Old West history and plenty of dining and entertainment.

Nestled in the shadows of the Bighorn Mountains is the city of Sheridan, with just over 18,000 people. Ranked as the No. 1 Western Town in U.S. True West Magazine, Sheridan is known for its vibrant downtown with artists, microbreweries, art galleries, theaters and world-class eateries. It has a lively music scene with several downtown festivals throughout the year, including a weekly farmers market in the summer and early fall. It has 46 buildings listed on its historic registry. Sheridan County is also home to some of the state’s biggest working ranches and is one of the few spots in the state where you can catch a polo match at either of the city’s polo arenas.


