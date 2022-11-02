The northeast corner of the state is as diverse as it is steeped in history. Spanning five counties and just under 22,000 square miles of ranch land, mountain terrain and high desert plains, the area is an adventurer’s paradise while serving up a dose of Old West history and plenty of dining and entertainment.
Nestled in the shadows of the Bighorn Mountains is the city of Sheridan, with just over 18,000 people. Ranked as the No. 1 Western Town in U.S. True West Magazine, Sheridan is known for its vibrant downtown with artists, microbreweries, art galleries, theaters and world-class eateries. It has a lively music scene with several downtown festivals throughout the year, including a weekly farmers market in the summer and early fall. It has 46 buildings listed on its historic registry. Sheridan County is also home to some of the state’s biggest working ranches and is one of the few spots in the state where you can catch a polo match at either of the city’s polo arenas.
The Bighorn Mountains are in short driving distance from the city, offering four-season adventuring from skiing, snowmobile riding, hiking and biking, fishing, camping and wildlife watching.
Neighboring Buffalo in Johnson County is a 30-mile drive away. Along with hosting the annual Longmire Days festival, it’s one of the state’s most historic towns, with a brick streets downtown. Located at the junction of interstates 25 and 90, Buffalo features art galleries and restaurants. The Occidental Hotel and Saloon on Main Street was frequented by the likes of Butch Cassidy and Calamity Jane, and President Teddy Roosevelt once stayed there. Visitors interested in cattle ranching might also like to sit in on a cattle sale an old cattle sale barns, the Buffalo Livestock Auction. Next door is the restored and fully operational Mountain Meadow Wool Mill, which spins and dyes yarn from neighboring ranches using antique machinery, and visitors can tour.
Just over 80 miles to the east is the Gillette, the state’s third largest city with just over 32,000 people. The high-desert, wind-swept prairie is home to more than 600 working farms and ranches and seven open-surface coal mines. Often dubbed the “energy capital of the world,” Campbell County produces 40% of the nation’s coal. The area is working on clean energy initiatives with carbon capture and sequestration research and technology taking place at the Dry Fork Station, a 7-mile drive north of the city. Visitors can tour the mines.
There are plenty of recreating opportunities nearby. Outdoors enthusiasts can explore the Thunder Basin National Grasslands, which is more than half a million acres in size.
Thirty miles south along state highway 59 is the small town of Wright, with just over 1,300 residents. Known for having more antelope than people with one of the densest pronghorn populations in the country, Wright is home to the Durham Buffalo Ranch and to the Open Range Steakhouse.
Crook County sits in the far northeast corner along the Sundance Mountains and the densely treed Black Hills. With more than 200,000 acres of recreational opportunities and miles of vertical climbing, the county is a mecca of outdoor opportunities. This includes Devils Tower, America’s first monument, which was featured in the movie “Close Encounters of the Third Kind.”
Within the county is the historic town of Sundance, once home to a cadre of colorful outlaws, including the Sundance Kid, who reputedly earned his name during a stint in jail. In recent years, real estate has been in scarce supply as newcomers flocked to the town. With its stunning scenery, it’s also a gateway town to Mount Rushmore and the Crazy Horse Monument, just across the South Dakota border.
The nearby city of Hulett, with its revived Western storefronts and quaint downtown, offers a glimpse into a past where outlaws once bumped elbows and settled scores. History lives on in the bars, eateries and shops with names like Captain Ron’s Rodeo Bar, Ponderosa Café and 77 Steakhouse and Saloon. Don’t be surprised to see working cowboys on horseback trotting along the downtown streets.
In Weston County, the small towns of Upton, Moorcroft and Newcastle continue their traditions of ranch life and hospitality. Keyhole Lake offers year-round recreation, with ice fishing, kayaking, swimming and boating.