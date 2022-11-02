6th Annual Bighorn Rush Sled Dog Challenge
Location: Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area on Wyoming Highway 14. This is about 10 miles south of Burgess Junction (junction of U.S. highways 14 and 14-A).
When: Dec. 30-31, 2022.
The lowdown: This event has quickly grown in popularity among mushers and spectators alike. Mushers hail from across the country and mountain West to compete with teams of anywhere from two to 12 dogs in multiple races ranging from seven to 25 miles. Food is available on-site.
20th Annual Kissack Water & Oil’s New Year’s Eve Buck & Ball
Location: Cam-Plex Central Pavilion, Wyoming Center Equity and Frontier Halls, 1635 Reata Drive, Gillette.
When: Doors open at 4 p.m., Friday, Dec. 31, 2022.
The lowdown: This event features PRCA cowboys fresh off the rodeo, competing in bronc, bareback and bull riding during the day with a gala celebration to ring in the new year in the evening. Fun on the Go will be there, along with food provided by Pokeys BBQ. Live music is by Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band.
7th Annual Sundance Winter Festival
Location: Crook County Fairgrounds Arena, Sundance.
When: Dates to be announced.
The lowdown: While last year’s event was cancelled due to lack of snow, the town is hoping to get lucky this year. Guests can enjoy skijoring, a unique event involving a cowboy on a galloping horse pulling a skier or snowboarder through an obstacle course, complete with snow jumps. Downhill barstool races, costumes, sledding and tube races round out the fun. There will be food vendors.
Old West Invitational Turkey Shoot/Annie Oakley Shooting Competition
Location: Hulett.
When: May 4-6, 2023.
The lowdown: Devils Tower makes an amazing backdrop for this annual spring fundraiser. Proceeds benefit the Greater Hulett Community Center and the Wyoming Wildlife Foundation. Hunters of all ages join in on this guided one-shot turkey hunting competition. Gun owners feeling particularly sure of their shooting skills are encouraged to go over to the fairgrounds and participate in the Annie Oakley shooting competition. Others are welcome to enjoy a round of golf at the Golf Club at Devils Tower. Evening events include a raffles and live and silent auctions. Keep an eye out, as celebrities have been known to attend.
Annual 4th of July Celebration
Location: Wyoming Highway 110, Devils Tower.
When: July 4, 2023.
The lowdown: American pride is robustly celebrated during this spectacular annual fireworks show set against the beauty of Devils Tower. Come early to enjoy barbecue and karaoke on the big deck before the explosive fun begins at dusk.
Longmire Days
Location: Buffalo
When: Dates to be announced
The lowdown: Inspired by author Craig Johnson’s Longmire series, this multi-day event is packed with activities. Guests will have opportunities to meet the cast and get autographs, attend the parade, enjoy street dancing, take part in a book writing seminar, be entertained by Johnson and the cast for small performances, and attend a charity softball game. The area inspired Johnson to write the book series-turned-television show and offers plenty of spectacular scenery and outdoor recreation year-round. Visit craigallenjohnson.com/longmire-days.htm for dates and times.
Don King Days
Location: Big Horn Equestrian Center, 352 Bird Farm Road, Big Horn.
When: Sept. 3-4, 2023.
The lowdown: Celebrating its 35th year, the Don King Days celebration dates to 1989. That is when a group of ranchers, ropers and friends of the renowned saddle maker and King’s Saddlery founder got together for a day of polo, steer roping and bronc riding. The two-day event features the largest polo tournament held at the Big Horn Polo Club’s season, along with steer roping contests, bronc riding and cowboy polo. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and picnics, though food vendors are onsite and cocktails can be purchased in the Club House.
Wyo Film Fest
Location: 42 N. Main St., Sheridan.
When: Oct. 6-8, 2023 (show times vary).
The lowdown: The annual film fest features independent filmmakers from across the U.S. and West. With Q&As and presentations with the directors and actors, the three-day event offers a firsthand glimpse into the processes of some of the more interesting storytellers within the indie film genre. Films range from shorts to documentaries, animation to experimental and more.