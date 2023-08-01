Northwestern Hazing Lynch

In this April 7, 2023, file photo, former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch looks at the audience during a conference at Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government.

 Associated Press

Northwestern has hired former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch to lead an investigation into the culture of its athletic department and its anti-hazing procedures following allegations of abusive behavior and racism within the football program and other teams.

Lynch, who served as Attorney General from 2015 to 2017 under former President Barack Obama, will begin her review immediately, the school announced Tuesday. She will seek input from faculty, staff, students and alumni. The university announced no timetable for the investigation but said the results will be made public, unlike those of a previous investigation commissioned by the school.

