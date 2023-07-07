Northwestern Fitzgerald Suspended Football

Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald talks to reporters during a news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days at Lucas Oil Stadium on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Indianapolis.

 Associated Press

Northwestern suspended coach Pat Fitzgerald for two weeks without pay Friday following an investigation into alleged hazing within the football program.

The school said an investigation led by attorney Maggie Hickey of law firm ArentFox Schiff did not find "sufficient" evidence that the coaching staff knew about ongoing hazing. But investigators found there were "significant opportunities" to find out about it and report the conduct.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus