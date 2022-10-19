Norway Airport Drones

A view of the air traffic control tower at Flesland Airport as a small propeller plane flies in background on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Bergen, Norway.

 Marit Hommedal/NTB Scanpix via AP

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway's domestic security agency on Wednesday took over investigations of drone sightings near key infrastructure sites hours after the airport in the country's second-largest city briefly closed due to area residents spotting at least one drone nearby.

Bergen Airport, which is near Norway's main naval base, shut down at around 6:30 a.m. when the area's air space was closed and reopened 2½ hours later. Bergen police spokesman Ørjan Djuvik said several drone sightings were reported near the airport.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus