Norway Russia Reindeer

People work to build a new fence along the border with Russia on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, next to Storskog, Norway. 

 HT Gjerde Finnmark via AP

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Norway is rebuilding a dilapidated reindeer fence along its border with Russia in the Arctic to stop the animals from wandering into the neighboring country — costly strolls for which Oslo has to compensate Moscow over loss of grassland.

Norwegian officials said Thursday that so far this year, 42 reindeer have crossed into Russia seeking better pastures and grazing land.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus