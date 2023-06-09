France Tennis French Open

Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts after a point against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during their semifinal match of the French Open on Friday, June 9, 2023, at the Roland Garros Stadium in Paris.

 Associated Press

PARIS — It was Carlos Alcaraz, not Novak Djokovic, who conjured up the "How did he do that?!" shot in the French Open semifinals that went viral in minutes and will be talked about for years.

It was Alcaraz, 20, not Djokovic, 36, who had youth on his side, of course, the widest gap between Grand Slam semifinalists since 1991. It was Alcaraz, not Djokovic, who complained to his coach in the early going on an 85-degree afternoon in Court Philippe Chatrier that the points weren't long enough to wear down his opponent.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus