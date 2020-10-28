Now’s the time to find out about Drew Lock. Not last Sunday in a no-good, very bad showing against the Chiefs. Not next year.
Now.
Now the Broncos quarterback is no longer the golden boy. Now he’s in the crosshairs of criticism. Is the 24-year-old good enough and strong enough to succeed after failure?
Because that’s when you find out about a guy, when he fails. Drew Brees went 10-17 his first two seasons as a starter. John Elway lined up behind a guard. Shoot, Peyton Manning used to beg rookie quarterbacks – any rookie quarterback – to break his own rookie interceptions record. They all turned out OK.
This right here is a sign the Broncos quarterback, and the offense as a whole, has failed: “As a team we need to fix our entire passing game,” coach Vic Fangio said Monday.
There’s good news. Now is when the schedule lightens up. Now’s when Lock’s hometown Chiefs won’t come around again for another six weeks. Now’s when Lock must show he can’t possibly be as bad as he was Sunday in a 43-16 loss to the Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High. Right?
“We just haven’t thrown it very efficiently the past two weeks. That’s an 11-man operation,” Fangio said. “That’s (on) us as coaches. We’re all in it together and we’ve got to work on that. It has to improve no doubt about it.”
Now’s a good time to improve on that. The next three opponents rank in the bottom third in pass defense. The next four opponents are all .500 or worse. Most important, Kansas City’s off the schedule until December. Something gets wonky with Lock against Kansas City. My Steph Curry theory goes into effect with Lock against Kansas City: what qualifies as a good shot for Steph Curry is not a good shot for everyone else. Likewise, what qualifies as a good pass for Patrick Mahomes is not a good pass for everyone else. Lock launched home-run ball after home-run ball against the Chiefs, as if he were trying to show his buddies back in K.C., Hey, check it out. I can make crazy throws, too.
In two games vs. the Chiefs, Lock has no touchdown passes, three interceptions and a QB rating of 54.3. Oof. In seven games against everyone else he has seven touchdowns, three interceptions and a QB rating of 77.3.
See what I mean about wonky vs. the Chiefs?
“He might be pressing,” Fangio said.
Oh, he’s definitely pressing. Twice in the first half Sunday Lock had a wide-open tight end.
Twice he unloaded a deep ball instead.
“I’ve got to get a little better judgment of when to make that play,” Lock said Sunday night.
This isn’t giving up on Lock as the Broncos’ quarterback of the future. No way. Not a chance. Too early for that. This is simply saying the Broncos have 10 games to find out if drafting a quarterback is an option that should be on the table. It’s admitting I’ve been tougher on Lock’s game than most, but that’s because the franchise that brought you Elway and Manning should have a higher bar for quarterbacks. And Lock can do himself a huge favor before he even takes another snap.
Chill on the nicknames. Cancel “Buzz Lightyear,” retire “Darth Vader.” Take it easy on the self-promotion. All that’s fine and dandy and endearing if the Broncos are winning. But when they’re not winning – and they’re not winning right now – it only heats up the spotlight.
“It needs to happen faster (rather) than later. And it will,” Lock said.
Now’s the time.