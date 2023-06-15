APTOPIX Nuggets Parade Basketball

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, center, jokes with guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope during a rally and parade to mark the team's first NBA basketball championship on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver.

 Associated Press

DENVER — Nikola Jokic rode atop a firetruck with people who mean the world to him — his teammate Jamal Murray, his family — and the NBA trophy.

Jokic and the Denver Nuggets soaked in the moment and were soaked, too, by champagne spray on Thursday during a parade through downtown Denver to celebrate their first NBA title.

