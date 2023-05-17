Lakers Nuggets Basketball

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, right, drives as Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray defends during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA Western Conference Finals on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Denver. 

 Associated Press

DENVER — Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray continue to turn in jaw-dropping performances during these playoffs, raising expectations along the way.

They took Round 1 of their Western Conference Finals showdown against LeBron James and Anthony Davis, a game in which Jockic was dazzled by the fortitude of of his Denver Nuggets teammate, who played through a painful ear infection.

