wte-20230612-spts-NikolaJockic01

Nikola Jokic (15) of the Denver Nuggets celebrates as he leaves the court after the fourth quarter of the Nuggets’ 94-89 NBA Finals clinching win at Ball Arena in Denver on Monday, June 12, 2023. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)

 AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post

After 56 long seasons of banging their heads against the wall, the Nuggets finally kicked down the door.

Denver beat Miami 94-89 Monday to win the NBA Finals in five games. The series clincher was beautifully ugly, a bare-knuckle street fight befitting a cosmopolitan city that has never forgotten its dusty old cowtown heritage.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus