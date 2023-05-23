Nuggets Lakers Basketball

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone holds the conference championship trophy after Game 4 of the NBA Western Conference Final series against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Los Angeles. 

 Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — The Denver Nuggets played with disruption on their minds in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals.

Everybody on that tight-knit bench Monday night seemed to know their team had never reached the NBA Finals, had never swept a playoff opponent and had never beaten the Los Angeles Lakers in a postseason series. The Nuggets have given their fans comparatively little to cheer in their 47 seasons in the NBA, and they've rarely seized the basketball world's attention despite a solid list of famous alumni.

comments powered by Disqus