Nuggets Pistons Basketball

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, right, shoots over Detroit Pistons center James Wiseman during an NBA game on Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Detroit.

 Associated Press

DETROIT — The Denver Nuggets have been so dominant this season that they've clinched the Northwest Division with a few weeks left in the regular season.

Nikola Jokic deferred to teammates early before looking for his shot and finished with 30 points to help the Nuggets beat the Detroit Pistons 119-100 on Thursday night and end a season-high four-game losing streak.

