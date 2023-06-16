wte-20230616-spts-NuggetsCelebrate

The Denver Nuggets pose for a team photo after winning the NBA championship against the Miami Heat on Monday night at Ball Arena in Denver.

Nuggets general manager Calvin Booth knows championship windows are fleeting.

He was there the past two campaigns when debilitating injuries to Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. robbed the Nuggets of two golden opportunities to make history. With the team finally healthy this season, Booth was in charge after Tim Connelly’s swift exit to Minnesota and tasked with shepherding the franchise to heights unknown.

