Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, right, shoots over Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga in the first half Thursday in Denver.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

DENVER — The subject behind Jamal Murray’s stretch of balanced play is elementary math, not advanced science.

In the five games since posting the first triple-double of his career — a 17-point, 10-rebound and 14-assist performance against the Pacers on Jan. 20 — the Denver Nuggets’ guard is averaging 27.6 points, 4 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game. That includes his 33 points, five rebounds and eight assists in Thursday’s win over the defending-champion Warriors.

