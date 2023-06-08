UFC 289 Mixed Martial Arts

Amanda Nunes responds to questions during a news conference ahead of her fight against Irene Aldana at UFC 289 on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia.

 Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP

Amanda Nunes is still upset at herself for believing she took Julianna Pena too lightly when they met on Dec. 11, 2021.

Pena defeated Nunes with a rear-naked choke in the second round to shock what many consider to be the greatest female fighter in UFC history, stripping her of the bantamweight crown.

